Northumberland cricket club backs climate change campaign

Corbridge Cricket Club is backing a national campaign highlighting the growing problems extreme weather conditions pose to sports grounds.

The club knows all about the dangers of extreme weather having been left with its pitch six feet underwater and its clubhouse wrecked during Storm Desmond in 2015.

And chairman John Maude says that officials at the club are happy to help those from other cricket clubs or other sports looking at actions they can explore to reduce risk.

The Common Grounds initiative was officially launched on Hackney Marshes this month by ex-England footballer and Strictly star Paul Merson with the backing of stars from other sports.

Corbridge Cricket Club chairman John Maude

Its goal is to raise public awareness of the effects of climate change on grassroots sports and promote the issue higher up the political agenda.

Corbridge CC spent hundreds of thousands of pounds successfully recovering from the floods and last year it won the ‘Greenest Cricket Club in England’ award from Cricketer magazine for its environmentally-friendly efforts.

But many other clubs across the North East are facing similar challenges and struggling to cope.

Alnmouth Golf, for example, is facing the threat of coastal erosion, as is Hartlepool Golf Club further down the North East coast.

The new meadow which helps absorb water at the cricket club.

At Alnmouth - the oldest nine hold links in the country, which has already lost land to the sea - Storm Babet went on to take out half of its fifth tee green last year.

The community hopes repairs to the groynes, which act as sea defences, will help.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, applied for permission to create new holes to replace ones at threat from the sea.

Non-league football has also faced serious problems.

Rain stopped play! Corbridge Cricket Club's flooded ground after Storm Desmond.

Of 842 scheduled fixtures last season in the Northern League, 302 were postponed because of widespread flooding.

Some clubs barely played a game between October and March, slipping as far as 10 weeks behind, calling into question whether or not the season could be physically completed.

Other sports, from rugby - Tynedale Rugby Club was also badly affected by Storm Desmond - to horseracing and Northern League football also have issues and John said he welcomed efforts to highlight the problem and seek potential solutions.

“The reality is that we are seeing the effects of climate change,” he said.

“We had one spell where it never rained for seven weeks which is pretty unprecedented in this part of Northumberland - but then you’ll get heavy, rainy spells.

“I suppose we’ve always had extreme weather from time to time but the difference is that those extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and that brings challenges for us all.”

The Corbridge chairman admits some solutions are unlikely to be cheap, but other actions will save clubs money, grants are available, and local voluntary effort can make a big difference.

One of the best approaches might be for clubs to share knowledge and what has worked and not worked for them.

“We managed to attract funding and investment from all sorts of people,” he reflected.

“With that money, we were able to build the pavilion on supports which elevates it above ground level to safeguard against future flooding and do some smart things like having plug points higher up the wall.

“We also embraced all sorts of environmentally-friendly actions - we installed solar panels, replaced gas boilers with a high-efficiency electric system, had a recycling push and created a meadow, which not only looks very pretty and increases biodiversity but also helps in terms of water absorption.

“There may be a string of things that different clubs can do, depending on their own individual circumstances but it is important that people realise this could become more and more of an issue in the years ahead.”