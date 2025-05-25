County Cup heartache for two Alnwick sides

Town's Ladies and u13s both suffered narrow defeats

Alnwick Town ladies went down to a narrow defeat in the Northumberland FA Women’s Cup Final.

It’s the second season in succession that the black and whites have had to watch on as the celebrations went off around them after being defeated by Ponteland United in last term’s final.

They were beaten 3-2 by the I2I International Academy at the NFA’s new St. Peter’s Hub HQ in Wallsend this time around.

But boss Peter Hately was proud of the effort and commitment shown by his side as they almost completed a thrilling comeback.

“My disappointment is for the players. They have been brilliant this season,” he said afterwards.

“We play in a tough league against some big clubs and all of the players have done the town proud yet again.”

“Credit to I2I, they are a well drilled side and you can tell they train together every day. For us it's about dusting ourselves down, having a rest and then trying to go one better next season.”

“We made a slow start and went into the break two-nil down. A much better second half with goals from Catherine Johnston and Emily Henderson gave us the opportunity to take the game to penalties but, ultimately, we ran out of time.”

Town ended their season in the NE Regional Premier League in fifth spot, just behind South Shields on goal difference, as Chester-le-Street Town took the title.

Chloe Young topped the scoring charts with 15 while Taylor Straughan and Catherine Johnston netted 7 apiece.

There was also heartache for Town’s u13 Blacks who were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle Blue Star Rangers in the Northumberland FA Trophy Final at St. Peter’s Hub.

Coach Michael Cook said: “They gave everything and I'm so proud of them all. To push a top team literally to the last kick of the game speaks volumes for how far they've come this season.”

Charlie Bell-Taylor had levelled the game up just after half-time and Town were pushing hard for another equaliser when they were hit on the break in the dying seconds.

Blue Star claimed a treble, with Alnwick also finishing second to them in the League.