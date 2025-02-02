Borderers score four in hockey return

Emma Fraser shook off the rust with a double in Berwick’s 4-0 hockey victory over Falkirk and Linlithgow at Eyemouth High School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result took the back to within three points of leaders Inverleith in Women’s East Three, despite almost three months of inaction.

Berwick have won nine and lost just one of their games at the half-way point in the season.

Abbie Thompson and Haley Garland were also on target in the success.

The ladies travel to fourth-placed Eskvale on Saturday.