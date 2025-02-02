Borderers score four in hockey return

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:36 BST
Emma Fraser shook off the rust with a double in Berwick’s 4-0 hockey victory over Falkirk and Linlithgow at Eyemouth High School.

The result took the back to within three points of leaders Inverleith in Women’s East Three, despite almost three months of inaction.

Berwick have won nine and lost just one of their games at the half-way point in the season.

Abbie Thompson and Haley Garland were also on target in the success.

The ladies travel to fourth-placed Eskvale on Saturday.

