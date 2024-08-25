Berwick win maintains promotion hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick will look to keep their promotion dreams firmly alive when they host rock-bottom Blyth at the Pier Field on Saturday.

The Borderers scored a three-wicket win at Newcastle City’s second eleven as the Berwick bowlers set about them and reduced their score to 113 all out in the 41st over after the Tynesiders had won the toss and elected to bat.

Jordan Woodcock was 4-39 to top the figures followed by James Thompson with 3-23 and Stephen Thompson with 2-14. Elliot Keenan’s two-over spell saw him take 1-13.

Dominic Donaldson caught Ehsan Mukhtah on 18 as James Thompson made the breakthrough and Usman Muktah followed him back to the pavilion very shortly after as Keean took the catch from a Woodcock delivery.

Jordan Woodcock took four wickets

The superb display of fielding then saw Mustanser Ahmed go for 28 as Woodcock showed safe hands to take him from a James Thompson delivery.

That left the hosts on 48-3 and Berwick pressed home their advantage with Ali Nadeem caught by James Thompson. Zargham Ahmed then walked as his shot was held by Donaldson.

Only Sami Chaudhary showed any resistance among the tailenders as he put 25 up on the scoreboard before Stephen Thompson tumbled his wickets.

Berwick’s run chase got off to a slow start when Manu Shukla was caught by Usman Muktah off Muhsinul Jazeem for a duck and they were 25-2 when Liam Thompson went for 14 as the same duo were again calling out.

Donaldson ran up 29 with a six and four fours to take Berwick up to 73-3 but Elliot Keenan was dismissed shortly after and when skipper James Pattinson walked back for 2 after just seven balls, there was a little cause a little concern.

But Jordan Woodcock shored things up with a steady 20 not out as Berwick edged themselves over the line by the 24th over despite losing the wickets of Arun Ramasamy and Martin Hush as they got to 116/7.

Their Third Division promotion rivals GEMS kept themselves in contention with an 85-run win at Ponteland which maintained second spot behind runaway leaders Bedlington.