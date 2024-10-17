Berwick Rangers Ladies maintain winning league run
Michelle Stewart grabbed a last-gasp winner for Berwick Rangers Ladies against Newcastle East End.
The ‘Gers led thanks to an early Laura Rowan effort but East End hit back to level after the break.
Hot-shot Stewart’s late goal ensured that Willie Henderson’s side maintained their 100% Northumberland Premiership League record with three wins from three.
Morpeth Town top the table with 12 points as they’ve played a game more.
Berwick have a free weekend as the other clubs are in Northumberland FA County Cup action.
The black and golds were dumped out by Cullercoats in round one.
