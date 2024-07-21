Berwick have a shot at cricket silverware

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Donaldson cracked 75 not out as Berwick maintained their promotion push in Division Three by leapfrogging GEMS back up into second spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pier Field side were in devastating form as they bowled the visitors all out for 121 in 36.2 overs with Stephen Thompson taking 4/29 in eleven overs that included four maidens.

James Thompson, Declan Mark and Michael Shearer all took two wickets apiece as they restricted the visitors and tied them down on the crease with Murtaza Javed’s 24 the highest that they could muster.

“It was a very important win,” said James Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick are in Cup action this Sunday

“Collectively, our fielding was the best it’s been for a very long time and we took some excellent catches which allowed us to keep taking regular wickets and restrict GEMs to a well below par total.”

Although Manu Shukla walked lbw for a duck to leave Berwick on 4/1, they didn’t hit the panic button and Donaldson slammed his total off just 76 balls with nine boundaries and one big six.

He has now racked up 899 runs in his maiden season in UK cricket since coming over from Australia.

With nine half centuries and one century under his belt, Donaldson is averaging 69.15 runs a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Woodcock departed on 12 when he was caught by Zohaib Gohar off Mohammed Hamid but Elliott Keenan came in a knocked a steady 34 not out as himself and Donaldson menaced the bowlers.

“The run chase was comfortable in the end with an excellent partnership between Dom and Elliot,” said Thompson.

Berwick go to Whickham seconds on Saturday looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Blagdon Park – then are in Cup action on Sunday.

“We are aiming to bring back some silverware from the William Birkett cup finals day when we play Blagdon in the 2nd semi-final of the day.”