Berwick claim another win at the Pier Field
The Aussie all-rounder fell just three short of his first UK century in Berwick’s 57 run win over Newcastle City 2nds at the Pier Field.
He’d hit eleven 4s and a 6 off just 114 balls when the visitor’s cheers rang out, in relief more than celebration, as he was caught by Mohammed Tahir off Abid Mukhtar.
A shake of the head from Donaldson and the trudge back to the pavilion. He has now plundered 461 runs since jetting in from Toombul District.
The popular big-hitter, who enjoys relaxing occasionally in the local fast-food restaurant, explained: “Because you play cricket for 6-7 hours with little breaks, food is important. So, once a week after a game, we treat ourselves to some Maccas as a celebration of our win.”
Scott Middlemist chalked up 23 before he was bowled by Ehsan Mukhtar and James Thompson was 24 when caught and bowled by Abid Mukhtar.
And the big Australian wasn’t too downbeat about not making that century as he’s more focused on the performance of the team as a unit.
“It was a good win for the lads yesterday and again, our bowlers did a fantastic job; with three of our bowlers in the top five of the League you can see why we have been doing well,” he said.
Berwick’s bowling was led by Stephen Thompson, who skittled 4/41, but he was closely followed by James Thompson with 3/27 and Decland Mark with 3/17.
“I was doing the job for the team. As the overseas player the most important thing is winning the game for the team. So, my goal was to get the team to a respectable score that our bowlers could defend,” continued Donaldson.
“Yes, missing out on the hundred by three runs was disappointing. However, I will always get another chance and winning the game for the team and earning that promotion takes priority.”
“Another win at Pier Field means we are yet to lose at home this season and our home ground is becoming a fortress.”
Berwick are in third spot in Division Three at present, just behind leaders Bedlington and Blagdon Park.
They travel to bottom-of-the-table Blyth on Saturday.