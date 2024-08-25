Bains at the double in Rothbury win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury striker Adam Bains has already hit double figures this season.

Last term’s Northern Alliance Division One Golden Boot struck twice more last Saturday in the Hillmen’s 3-0 win over Killingworth to take his current total to thirteen.

James Allen added the other in a victory that put them into fifth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killingworth had scored a phenomenal 30-0 win over Ovingham in the League Cup so came posing as substantial goal threat themselves.

Adam Bains has netted 13 goals already this season. Pic by Susan Aynsley

But boss Tom Macpherson will have been delighted with the shut-out as Rothbury have leaked a number of goals themselves this term.

“I’m happy with my start and the service I'm getting, but still think I could have scored at least a few more,” said Bains, who has forged a formidable partnership with Andy Murray.

“I'm loving playing with Andy - we're still learning how to work best together but he has already provided me with loads of assists this season so I'm hoping to return favour,” continued the red-hot number nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a bit of a strange start to the season; at times we've looked great but we've had a couple of bad results that could have gone differently.”

“Hopefully we can start to find some consistency and have plenty more performances like today where we looked defensively solid. Our goal is to secure promotion and bring some silverware to the club.”

The Reds travelled to Wideopen in midweek and are on the road again this Saturday as they go to Willington Quay Saints.

But it’s the home support that has been turning up at Armstrong Park that has impressed Bains and he was keen to pay tribute to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Rothbury locals that turn up to every home game to support us deserve a special mention, especially die-hard fan Finley Roberts who is a great character to have around the club,” said the hit-man.