Back to back wins for Rothbury in Northern Alliance

Sharpshooting Rothbury hit five goals away from home for the second time in four days in Division One of the Northern Alliance.

Adam Bains and Andy Murray had both hit doubles with Paul Dunn getting the other in a 5-2 success at Hazlerigg Victory before they followed this up with another three points in a thrilling 5-4 win at Newcastle Benfield Reserves.

The Reds’ scorers were Dylan Adams, Andy Murray, Greg Woodburn, Adam Bains and Kevin Cook.

North Sunderland went down 4-2 at home to Wallsend Boys Club u23s in Division Two.

Rothbury hit-man Adam Bains netted his third goal of the season

The Fisherman had won an exciting mid-week game at Morpeth FC 4-3 with a superb 25-yard drive into the top corner from skipper Sam Aldred proving decisive.

Robbie Swordy got two and Jayden Swordy the other.

Morpeth bounced back from this set-back with a 3-0 success at Hexham.

Nathan Grant, Liam Clavering and Jamie Carr, who bossed the game in the middle of the park winning every tackle and header, were the scorers.

Rothbury face Heaton Stannington A at Armstrong Park on Saturday while North Sunderland go to Ellington and Morpeth host Walker Central.