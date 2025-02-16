Alnwick topple League leaders

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 16th Feb 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 08:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Michael van Vuuren pulled on his boots and helped Alnwick to a superb win over Regional One NE leaders Scunthorpe.

The former Leicester Tigers, Bath and Newcastle Falcons South African hooker took to the pitch with his charges as they ran out 26-21 winners – with Rob Cuthbert putting in a brilliant tackle at the death.

Alnwick are up to fifth in the table after aa amazing run of nine wins in eleven following a difficult start results-wise.

The blue and gold travel to sixth-placed Cleckheaton this weekend.

Related topics:AlnwickScunthorpeNewcastle Falcons
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice