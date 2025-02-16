Alnwick topple League leaders
Michael van Vuuren pulled on his boots and helped Alnwick to a superb win over Regional One NE leaders Scunthorpe.
The former Leicester Tigers, Bath and Newcastle Falcons South African hooker took to the pitch with his charges as they ran out 26-21 winners – with Rob Cuthbert putting in a brilliant tackle at the death.
Alnwick are up to fifth in the table after aa amazing run of nine wins in eleven following a difficult start results-wise.
The blue and gold travel to sixth-placed Cleckheaton this weekend.