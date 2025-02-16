Alnwick topple League leaders

Michael van Vuuren pulled on his boots and helped Alnwick to a superb win over Regional One NE leaders Scunthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Leicester Tigers, Bath and Newcastle Falcons South African hooker took to the pitch with his charges as they ran out 26-21 winners – with Rob Cuthbert putting in a brilliant tackle at the death.

Alnwick are up to fifth in the table after aa amazing run of nine wins in eleven following a difficult start results-wise.

The blue and gold travel to sixth-placed Cleckheaton this weekend.