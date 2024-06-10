Alnwick hosts 100-mile Cycle Sportive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Endurance cyclists will be tested to the maximum at next weekend’s Northumberland Epic 100-mile Cycle Sportive from Hulne Park in Alnwick.

There is also a Rothbury Raider 100km Cycle Sportive that sets off from the same venue.

Both routes take in the Northumbrian countryside through the National Park taking in places such as Rothbury, Thropton, and Elsdon from 8am this Saturday (15th June).

Stephen Graham won last year’s Rothbury Raider in a time of 2hrs38mins58secs with second placed William March wheeling in just around sixty seconds later and first-placed woman Sarah Russell just 10 seconds adrift from him.

Get on your bike from Hulne Park

Impact Tri Training’s Craig Mounsey’s time of 5hrs43mins52secs saw him the champion of the Northumberland Epic in 2023. David Thirlwall was second and Lewis Jackson third. Joanne Hilton was the first female back in 17th spot with a time of 7hrs30mins58secs.

There is free parking and toilets at Hulne Park, with a medal, merchandise, snacks and drinks for all finishers. The longer Sportive Rides also have well stocked feed stations.

For the less energetic bike enthusiasts a family cycle ride is also taking places around the trails and paths in Hulne Park itself.