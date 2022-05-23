Silentnight is searching for the UK's sleepiest family

Silentnight is on the hunt for the UK's sleepiest family and is offering a big prize in return, to help them get their Zzz’s in check. (pictured below)

A recent survey by the UK’s most trusted sleep brand has revealed that 60 per cent of Brits currently feel robbed of a good night’s sleep. And just five per cent are getting the recommended eight hours sleep a night or more.

The average adult wakes up three times a night, with 84 per cent of those who wake in the night struggling to drift back off again.

With this in mind, Silentnight are searching for the UK’s sleepiest family, offering the chance to win a fantastic sleep bundle worth up to £6000. The winning entrant will receive a bedroom makeover and a mattress to gift to up to 4 family members (or friends - they can count as family too!).

Lucy Atherton, Sleep Marketing Manager at Silentnight said: “Sleep is such a huge part of our lives. Where we sleep makes a huge difference to how we sleep.

“In addition, the shortage of sleep not only impacts productivity at work, performance at school and overall health, but also has a profound effect on our family life.”

To mark the launch of the competition, Silentnight has partnered with Denise Van Outen.

If you and your family are in need of quality zzz’s, all you need to do to enter is sign up to Silentnight’s newsletter via the entry form on the website!