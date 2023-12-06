IKEA's giant meatball weighs in at a whopping 4.5kg (that's roughly the same size as a cat)

Christmas can be a time for indulging and now IKEA has hijacked the treat bandwagon by serving up its first-ever turkey-sized meatball.

The mega meatball combines the size of the UK’s favourite Christmastime poultry with the meaty moreishness of the IKEA meatball that IKEA says, is likely to prompt ‘laughter and joy.’

The extra-large signature IKEA meatball comes boxed and ready to cook. It will be served with IKEA’s classic meatball accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.

When paired with all the traditional Christmas trimmings, IKEA says it is designed to be the centrepiece of any festive family meal.

Available exclusively through IKEA in limited quantities, IKEA is offering lucky customers the chance to get hold of the Christmas showstopper through its social channels and an in-store competition.

For those who follow a plant-based diet, IKEA is also offering a Veggieball Christmas Tree. This has been created using lots of veggie balls from the IKEA range and the kit comes complete with a cone-shaped base to create a do-it-yourself plant-based showstopper.

Karen Hughes, food manager at IKEA UK said: “The turkey-sized meatball is the ultimate Christmas showstopper for fans of IKEA meatballs. Launched in time for Christmas, we can’t wait for some of our customers to make it the centrepiece of their Christmas dinner.”

What is an IKEA turkey-sized meatball made from?

An IKEA spokesperson said the giant meatball is ‘essentially a sized-up version of the traditional IKEA meatball.’ The full ingredients list can be found by clicking here.

What people are saying about IKEA turkey-sized meatball?

IKEA meatballs have a dedicated fan base - the phrase has over 35k hashtags on Instagram and people are already eagerly anticipating the giant meatball version’s launch.

Responding to IKEA’s now viral Instagram post, One excited fan said: "I’d buy it," while another person who couldn’t believe their eyes said: "Please say this is real."

One organised meatball fan was already planning to supercharge this year’s festive dinner as they wrote: "Christmas diner sorted right there."

How to get your hands on IKEA’s turkey-sized meatball

IKEA will be revealing ways for customers to get their hands on the turkey-sized meatball via its Instagram page from Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Meatball lovers can also head to their local store from Monday, December 11, and find a turkey-sized meatball hidden there.

Ikeas stores are located in:

Croydon

Hammersmith

Greenwich

Lakeside

Wembley

Birmingham

Nottingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Exeter

Belfast

Manchester

Warrington

Aberdeen

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Gateshead

Leeds

Sheffield

Milton Keynes

Reading