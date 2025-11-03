Domino's unwrap contender for strangest advent calendar of 2025

Domino's launches its first-ever advent calendar for Garlic & Herb Dip fans to celebrate 24 days of Dipmas. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Domino’s are unwrapping a new festive treat for pizza lovers this December with the launch of its first ever advent calendar – with Garlic & Herb dip in place of chocolates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From turkey and carrots to chocolate coins, a range of combos are on offer — the most outlandish being Garlic & Herb meets… brussels sprouts.

Following the success of their iconic dip-themed Easter Egg, the brand hopes to tap into the growing trend for wacky advent calendars which go beyond the usual 24 windows of chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy Gardener from the brand said: “We’re not afraid to be bold with our flavours and this Christmas we wanted to mix things up a little bit, by adding a cheeky twist on a Christmas tradition. We wanted to show Brits that Garlic & Herb Dip isn’t just an everyday favourite - it’s the ultimate holiday companion.”

The brand hopes to tap into the growing trend for wacky advent calendars which go beyond the usual 24 windows of chocolate. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

A video released by the pizzamakers to launch the unusual calendar found one pizza fan taking on different tasks behind each door, including tasting sprouts and candy canes covered in Garlic & Herb dip.

In the festively freaky taste-test video, it’s decided which tastes work – and which ones should be left at the bottom of the stocking.

The calendar marks the latest in a string of bizarre products from the pizza giant in 2025, which has also included a pothole-resistant delivery bike and a robotic ‘delivery dog’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter was designed to get pizza safely to customers on beaches, so they wouldn’t have to worry about seagulls snatching their slices.

And now, Garlic & Herb Dip devotees in search of an advent calendar with a twist have the chance to grab one between Sunday 2nd and Sunday 16th November.

With the calendar’s set to sleigh a few festive palates this winter season, Domino’s Garlic & Herb Dip advent calendar could be the ultimate family talking point in the build up to Christmas.

Friends and family can take it in turns to open each door, and see who’s brave enough to try what’s next – whether that’s gingerbread, candy canes, or the boldest combo of them all - brussels sprouts meet Garlic & Herb Dip.