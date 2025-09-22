A poll of 2,000 adults found 62 per cent have already attempted to recreate international dishes at home using supermarket ingredients | Shutterstock

Brits have revealed their food bucket lists - eating tapas in Spain, tucking into waffles in Belgium and sampling carbonara in Italy.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 62 per cent have already attempted to recreate international dishes at home using supermarket ingredients, and 69 per cent now aspire to try select foods where they originate from.

Other dishes on the dream menu included moussaka in Greece, with bratwurst in Germany, paella in Spain, and fondue in Switzerland also on wish lists.

Spaghetti bolognese in Bologna, pastel de natas in Portugal and baklava in Turkey featured too, as do tagine in Morrocco and moules frites in Belgium.

The study was commissioned to celebrate the new loyalty programme partnership between international travel programme Marriott Bonvoy and loyalty scheme Nectar, which also uncovered a link between food preferences and travel styles.

Roman Kemp, who was appointed ‘Getaway Guru,’ said: "Choosing where to go on holiday is always a tough one, but what if the answer has been sitting in our trolley the whole time?

“I want to help people go from check-out to check-in, turning everyday shopping trips into unforgettable escapes.

“Your shopping basket might just turn into your next adventure.”

Broadcaster Roman Kemp spotted at London Marriott Hotel County Hall as he joins Marriott Bonvoy as its Getaway Guru | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Uncovering a link between food preferences and travel styles

The study found fans of fresh pastries and breads are more likely to crave city breaks – in fact, six in 10 prefer the buzz of an urban trip.

Shoppers who stock up on brie and cured meats are drawn towards indulgent escapes, as 62 per cent admit they dream of luxury getaways.

Those with a sweet tooth for chocolate and desserts are lured by sun, sea and sand, with half favouring beach holidays.

Other foodie connections also emerged too – with those who reach for international ingredients (39 per cent) leaning towards culinary adventures, from South African wine tours (35 per cent) to Mediterranean feasts in Croatia (35 per cent).

And for those who pile their trolleys with organic and protein-rich foods, it’s all about the great outdoors, as 35 per cent prefer wellness retreats or spa breaks, while 38 per cent opt for recharging weekends in Austria.

The study also found city breaks (57 per cent), coastal trips (50 per cent) and countryside getaways (47 per cent) are most appealing to respondents.

While 32 per cent think the Northern lights experience in Norway is most suited to them, 28 per cent would prefer a city break in Rome and 25 per cent like the sound of island hopping in Greece.

Italian (53 per cent) and Spanish (14 per cent) were among the cuisines adults enjoy most at home.

More than four in 10 (41 per cent) spend just as long choosing where to go on a getaway as they do deciding what food to put in their trolley when they do the weekly shop.

With budget limitations (38 per cent), timing and availability (30 per cent) and having too many options to choose from (27 per cent) among the reasons for making it so difficult.

And of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, 35 per cent have delayed booking a trip because they couldn’t decide which one to go for.

Marriott Bonvoy and Nectar allow travellers to link their accounts to earn, convert and redeem points more easily and all members with linked accounts will earn 500 more points towards their next three hotel stays.

Jitendra Jain, vice president of loyalty, partnerships and commercial intelligence for Marriott Bonvoy, said: “We strive to offer our members more choice and varied experiences.

“We look forward to leveraging the strength of our combined customer networks to deliver more opportunities to our UK members for their future travel plans, from check-out to check-in.”