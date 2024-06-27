Britain's schoolchildren know more about vitamins than adults do, survey finds

Britain’s schoolchildren know more about vitamins than adults do, according to a new survey.

After analysing separate polls of 2,000 adults and 1,000 children aged 6–16 it was revealed kids scored more than adults on the majority of the questions.

It found 20 per cent of the younger generation knew there are 13 different vitamins, compared to just five per cent of adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 38 per cent of the schoolchildren know the body can produce vitamin D naturally, compared to 31 per cent of grown ups.

Additionally, kids are more aware vitamin D helps bone growth and that vitamin A improves vision.

They are also more clued up that vitamins C and D enhance your immune system, according to the research by health food company Plenish.

Expert nutritionist Emily English says the results yielded a significant knowledge gap among British adults about the importance of vitamins | Michael Leckie/PinPep

Significant knowledge gaps

Expert nutritionist Emily English, who has teamed up with the company as its ‘Chief Nutrition Officer’ said: "The research highlights a significant knowledge gap among British adults about the importance of vitamins and how to consume them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a nutritionist, I witness the daily consequences of vitamin deficiency and I urge adults to enhance their knowledge of essential vitamins.

“Incorporating these vitamins into your daily routine is simple: consume a balanced diet, make sure you hit your five-a-day, or add a vitamin-enriched shot."

To combat this lack of knowledge, Plenish set up the ‘Little Shot Shop’ on Portobello Road, London, staffed by children.

The kids shared vital vitamin and nutrition information with passers-by and quizzed adults on their vitamin knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study went on to find children are more confident in their knowledge of vitamins – 37 per cent compared to 24 per cent.

The gap extends to other areas of nutrition - more than a quarter (27 per cent) of adults mistakenly believed broccoli is a protein. And one in 10 (nine per cent) believe ketchup is part of their five a day.

Furthermore, 24 per cent haven’t even heard of the World Health Organisation’s ‘five-a-day' campaign.

Two in 10 (21 per cent) believe the tomato is a vegetable, and 36 per cent didn’t realise that ginger comes from a root.