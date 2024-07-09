Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The coastal village was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

Alnmouth is the most stylish place to live in Northumberland, according to a new survey.

In second place in Northumberland was Corbridge, Alnwick was third, Morpeth was fourth and Amblewas fifth

Alnmouth, the most stylish place to live in Northumberland

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

Much of the filming of the ITV drama Vera occurred in Alnmouth, with its colourful houses, tranquil beaches, and bustling wildlife.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Northumberland.

Alnmouth was 19th on the main national list which was won by Grassington in North Yorkshire where the hit TV drama All Creatures Great and Small is filmed.

Travel on the east coast train line and Alnmouth is the coastal village that catches the eye and its terrace of sorbet-coloured houses gives it a Mediterranean zing.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Alnmouth is the most stylish place to live in Northumberland.

“All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Northumberland. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

