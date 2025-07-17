Thunderstorm weather warning for Northumberland issued by the Met Office
The yellow weather warning is in place between 9pm on Friday, July 18 and 6pm on Saturday, July 19.
The Met Office says areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday.
It forecasts: “Thundery rain will reach the south of the warning area later Friday before spreading north to affect much of England through Saturday.
"Rain will likely be locally torrential, bringing 20-30mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90mm in less than three hours possible in a few places.
"Whilst rain will clear from the south of the area by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop here.
“As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.”
