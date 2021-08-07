This is when lightning is expected to strike in Northumberland as warning issued for thunderstorms

According to Met Office forecasters, people in Northumberland should expect heavy rain, as well as thunder and lightning, over the course of the weekend.

A Met Office yellow warning for sudden thunderstorms is in place for both Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8.

Rain is expected at around 2pm and 3pm on Saturday, before turning cloudy, with further showers expected at around 6pm and 7pm. However, it will remain a mild day with highs of 15°C.

Flooding near Alnwick War Memorial on Friday, August 6. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The worst of the stormy weather is set to hit the county on Sunday, with the Met Office predicting heavy rain, thunder and lightning, throughout the day from 11am to 3pm and again at 5pm.

However, the morning will start off bright, with further sunny spells predicted at 4pm and 6pm. It will turn cloudy overnight.

The Met Office is warning anyone travelling in the area to be aware that there may be flooding and disruption as a result of any heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Anyone driving during the thunderstorm is advised to wind up the windows and stay inside the car. Anyone outdoors during the storm should seek shelter, but avoid water and find a low-lying open place a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.

Looking ahead into next week, Met Office forecast for the North East says: “Monday sunny spells and scattered heavy, perhaps thundery, showers.

"Tuesday scattered showers, but these are lighter. On Wednesday there is a chance of rain arriving, most likely across the Pennines, becoming locally rather warm.”