Flash flooding in Alnwick after heavy thunderstorm

As these dramatic pictures by photographer Jane Coltman show, the downpour caused a large flood on Bondgate Without at the junction with Denwick Lane near the War Memorial, with the road and pavements swamped.

The stormy weather, which had been forecast for the north of England by the Met Office earlier in the week, also caused damage to the road in Percy Street, which the police closed to traffic.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms was issued on Tuesday. It originally ran from 10am on Friday, August 6, until midnight, predicting slow-moving rain and thunder, with a chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and damaged through floodwater. But it has since been extended to midnight on Saturday.

Flooding near Alnwick War Memorial on Friday, August 6. Picture by Jane Coltman

It says spray and sudden flooding could cause difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

Damage to the road in Percy Street, Alnwick, after a heavy thunderstorm. Picture by Jane Coltman

