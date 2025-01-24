Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Éowyn is impacting Northumberland, bringing strong winds since the early hours of Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn has impacted the region bringing wind speeds of 65mph since the early hours of Friday January 24 with these expected to increase to 80mph as the storm moves through the region.

North Northumberland residents in Glendale valley, Bamburgh and Coquetdale appear to be among the most affected areas, as well as areas around Northumberland National Park and Morpeth also experiencing power cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecasts suggest customers may continue to feel the impact of the storm into Saturday.

Northern Powergrid responds to power cuts

Northern Powergrid is experiencing some disruption to power supply with approximately 14,000 customers having been affected so far.

They have managed to reconnect around 8,000 customers impacted by the winds and promise to keep customers regularly updated via text message, their website and social media channels.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We know how difficult it can be for our customers during a power cut and we will continue to work throughout the storm to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be working around the clock, 24 hours a day, to assess any damage being caused, answer customer calls, send additional support vehicles and have prepared all our teams to go to the areas where our customers need us.

“If you need additional support because of the damage being caused, please get in touch. For customers who are part of our Priority Services Membership, we will make sure you receive extra help and we'll keep in touch with you to let you know the time your power is likely to be back on."

Contact Northern Powergrid’s priority service line 0800 169 2996. If you spot any fallen trees on our power lines/poles or damaged cables due to the strong winds, stay well clear and call 105 immediately.

For more information or to report a power cut, visit the Northern Powergrid website.