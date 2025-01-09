Met Office issues weather warning for Northumberland with temperatures set to plunge below freezing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Northumberland with temperatures forecast to fall as low as -5C.

The yellow warning for icy patches covers the period from 4pm on Thursday, January 9 to 10am on Friday, January 10.

The Met Office says: “Scattered wintry showers, occasionally feeding inland from the North Sea through Thursday evening and night, may lead to some icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. Isolated snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible, mainly on hills above 150m elevation.”