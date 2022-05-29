But there’s a big half-term break ahead with nationwide celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee coming later in the week.

Whether you’re going away for a few days or getting the buffet and decorations sorted for a bank holiday street party, here’s what to expect as it stands:

Forecasters say there's still much to be determined weather-wise for the Jubilee weekend – but so far, it could be best to pack your rain coat AND suncream.

A plume of warm air from over the near continent is the focus of much of the uncertainty, the Met Office explained.

Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “After a fine day for most on Saturday, and some on Sunday, cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

We take a look at what the weather has in store for the half-term break.

“After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week.

"What we’re keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes. This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

"There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee Weekend forecast. On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high-pressure will attempt to build from the west bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.”

What is the Northumberland weather forecast for the week ahead?

Monday, May 30: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. Highs of 10°C, lows of 6°C

Tuesday, May 31: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 12°C, lows of 6°C

Wednesday, June 1: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 13°C, lows of 7°C

Thursday, June 2: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 16°C, lows of 8°C

Friday, June 3: Sunny intervals. Highs of 15°C, lows of 8°C