The ninth Whitley Bay Carnival is taking place on Saturday, May 28, with final preparations underway.

Giant parade structures, beautifully costumed carnival club promenaders, families, artists and musicians will all joining the parade through Whitley Bay at the heart of a day of theatre, live music, street food and community celebration.

It is being produced by SALTo Arts Productions CIO in partnership with Whitley Bay Big Local Creative Civic Change and North Tyneside Council with support from local businesses and Big Lottery Awards for All.

The parade at Whitley Bay Carnival in 2019. Picture by Paul Norris

This year will be the first time the carnival has a message and a story to tell.

A group of lab rats grown huge in size and intellect have escaped from a scientific research project and taken boats to Whitley Bay.

Their task to spread the word that the Fat Cats are dangerous, caring for nothing but their profits and that we need to make them change their climate changing ways.

So together the giant rats and the people hatch a plan to teach them a lesson and show them another way.

Led by the giant rats the larger than life fat cats will join the carnival parade believing they are the guests of honour with all their cash and bling.

They will find themselves surrounded by representations of the things we should really value and protect. Barry the fish, a giant flower, the smiling sun and more importantly community.

There will be a colourful costumed walking parade at the heart of a full day of live music, street theatre and celebration from 10am to 8pm on rainbow corner Marine Avenue, The Links and the Spanish City Plaza.

The parade sets off from Whitley Bay Metro Station at 11am and is due to arrive on The Links at noon via Station Road, Whitley Road, Park View and Marine Avenue.