Flood warning in place for Berwick as strong winds and high tides forecast

Northumberland County Council has issued a flood alert for Tweed Estuary on Monday, January 3.

Tides will be at their highest between 3pm and 6pm on Monday and then 3am and 5.30am on Tuesday, January 4.

The warning said strong winds and high tides may cause wave overtopping and spray at Berwick between the Bridges on the Tweed Estuary.

Council bosses are warning members of the public to “be careful” along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads.

While the beginning of the year saw unusually mild temperatures across the North East, the first full week of 2022 is set to return to some normality for January, with temperatures expected to drop across Northumberland.

The flood warning comes as Met Office forecasters suggest the county will see some cold nights with temperatures dropping as low as -3°C, with highs of 6°C through the week.

A flood alert has been issued for the Tweed Estuary. Picture: Northumberland County Council.

