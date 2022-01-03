While the beginning of the year saw unusually mild temperatures across the North East, the first full week of 2022 is set to return to some normality, with temperatures dropping in Northumberland.

According to Met Office forecasts, Northumberland will see some cold nights with temperatures dropping as low as -3°C and reaching 6°C through the week.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland in the week ahead, according to Met Office.

Temperatures are set to drop following a mild start to the year.

Monday, January 3

Met Office forecasters are expecting a mild and cloudy start to the day, with sunny intervals in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to stay relatively mild with a high of 8°C before dropping to 0°C overnight.

Tuesday January 4

By Tuesday the mild start to the year will be well and truly gone, with temperatures expected to reach a high of just 3°C and low of 1°C. Tuesday will see a cold start with sunny spells and possibly winter showers in the afternoon.

Wednesday, January 5

The cold spell will continue on Wednesday as temperatures drop below freezing, with a low of -3°C and high of 4°C. Sunny spells are expected throughout the day.

Thursday, January 6

Thursday will see temperatures reach a high of 6° but it will be staying cold with lows of 1°C. Thursday is expected to be cloudy with heavy rain in the afternoon.

Friday, January 7

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon. Highs of 4°C and lows of 2°C.

