A day of heavy rain is set for Northumberland as a yellow weather warning is issued
Prepare for heavy rain and possible floods as forecasters issue a yellow weather warning for the North East.
The warning states there could be a risk to life. It begins from 4am on Tuesday, September 24, until 11pm and covers the region from Wooler down to the south coast of England, as well as as the North West and part of Wales and Northumberland is set for plenty of heavy rain.
It will be a cloudy beginning to the day with outbreaks of heavy rain and showers.
The rain will become persistent, heavy and possibly thundery throughout the afternoon. Expect a maximum temperature of 16 °C and a minimum temperature of 13 °C.
When will the rain be at its worst?
6am: Overcast. 10% chance of rain.
7am: Overcast. 10% chance of rain.
8am: Overcast. 20% chance of rain.
9am: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
10am: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
11am: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
12pm: Overcast. 10% chance of rain.
1pm: Overcast. 20% chance of rain.
2pm: Light rain. 40% chance of rain.
3pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
4pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
5pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
6pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.
7pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.
8pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.
9pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
10pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
11pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
Get your rain mac, umbrella and boots ready.