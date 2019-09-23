A yellow warning has been issued for the North East by the Met Office after heavy rain was predicted for most of England and Wales.

The warning – which states there could be a risk to life - is in place from 4am tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24, until 11pm and covers the region from Wooler down to the south coast of England, as well as as the North West and part of Wales.

The forecast states: “Widespread rain is expected on Tuesday with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

It adds people should take action to reduce the risk of surface water flooding and says the warning area has been enlarged to “allow for more widespread intense rainfall and increased the level of impacts.”

The forecast for the North East states out cloud cover will thicken from the southwest overnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading north.

It will turn breezy for a time, with some heavy outbursts of rain possible by dawn, with the minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow will have a cloudy start, with further outbreaks of rain expected alongside drier intervals.

The rain will then become more persistent and there will be heavier bursts through the afternoon, and spreading to all parts, with the maximum temperature expected to be 18 °C.

The outlook further head for Wednesday through to Friday suggests there will be further heavy showers early on Wednesday, easing into drier and brighter intervals later.