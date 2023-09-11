News you can trust since 1854
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Watch as RNLI Blyth crew locate a paddleboarder struggling to return to the beach near Cambois

RNLI Blyth has released footage from a call out to rescue a paddleboarder in need of assistance off the coast of Cambois.
By Craig Buchan
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
The video, from Tuesday, August 22, shows the station’s B class inshore lifeboat with four volunteer crew onboard locating the person and then helping them return to shore.

The paddleboarder was struggling to return to the beach on their own due to strong offshore winds.

This came in the same week as two other call outs for RNLI Blyth, on August 23 and 26, each to provide assistance to a vessel.

RNLI Blyth's crew locates the paddleboarder. (Photo by RNLI/Robin Palmer)
Lifeboat operations manager at the station Terry Healy said: “The volunteer crew had a busy few days with responding to their pagers and continued training at the lifeboat station.

“It was good that we had good positive outcomes for all three shouts.”

RNLI later issued an appeal, alongside HM Coastguard and Northumberland County Council, for the public to be more wary of water safety.

