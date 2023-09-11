Watch as RNLI Blyth crew locate a paddleboarder struggling to return to the beach near Cambois
and live on Freeview channel 276
The video, from Tuesday, August 22, shows the station’s B class inshore lifeboat with four volunteer crew onboard locating the person and then helping them return to shore.
The paddleboarder was struggling to return to the beach on their own due to strong offshore winds.
This came in the same week as two other call outs for RNLI Blyth, on August 23 and 26, each to provide assistance to a vessel.
Lifeboat operations manager at the station Terry Healy said: “The volunteer crew had a busy few days with responding to their pagers and continued training at the lifeboat station.
“It was good that we had good positive outcomes for all three shouts.”
RNLI later issued an appeal, alongside HM Coastguard and Northumberland County Council, for the public to be more wary of water safety.