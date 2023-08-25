Coastguard and RNLI issue water safety plea to Northumberland beach-goers ahead of bank holiday weekend

HM Coastguard and the RNLI, supported by Northumberland County Council, have issued advice as thousands prepare for the long weekend.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We are urging everyone, whether you’re planning on swimming or paddleboarding, to be careful and follow water safety guidance."

In 2022 alone, there were 226 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings, including teenager Robert Hattersley who tragically died after coming into trouble in the River Tyne, near Ovingham.

Ian Woods, HM Coastguard Howick Station Office . Picture: Dan Prince

Ian Woods, HM Coastguard Howick station officer, said: “Anyone can drown, but no-one should. That’s our message as we urge those enjoying our coastline, lakes and rivers to be careful and to remain vigilant this summer.

“We want to ensure everyone is safe and remind people to respect the water by following simple yet lifesaving water safety advice, whether you’re heading out to paddleboard, for some wild swimming or just planning a dip in the water.

“Take a fully charged mobile phone, wear a lifejacket if paddleboarding or kayaking and always check the weather, as well as the tide times, to plan ahead. If you’re going in the water, we recommend a lifeguarded beach.

“Coastal visitors should remember that tides are constantly moving – the water is always coming in or going out – and creating currents. If you find yourself in a current and being pulled away from shore, it is important not to fight it, swim parallel to shore until you are able to swim back.

“Although they seem fun, please leave your inflatables at home. They are vulnerable to even mild breezes and currents and can be blown out to sea – with you on them – very quickly. Ultimately, they are just not worth the risk.

“If you do find yourself in trouble in the water, for whatever reason, remember the Float to Live message – lie on your back and spread your arms and legs to tread water until help arrives.

“If you are with someone who gets into difficulty in the water the best way to help is by staying calm, staying on land and following the three-step rescue guide - Call, Tell, Throw. Ring the emergency services, give the Float to Live advice and if you can, throw a life-ring but don’t put yourself in danger by entering the water.”

The number of people saved while kayaking or canoeing in the UK and Ireland more than doubled last year and in July this year, RNLI crews rescued two paddleboarders who got into difficulty off Bamburgh Beach. They are urging those using kayaks, canoes or paddleboards to make safety a priority.

The safety advice forms part of the councils ‘Love it Like it’s Yours’ visitor management campaign

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, added: “The summer months, particularly the bank holidays, always bring an influx of visitors to the county’s beaches and waterways looking for some sunshine.