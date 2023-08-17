News you can trust since 1854
Walkers waist deep in water spark rescue alert on Holy Island

Walkers sparked a rescue effort when trying to cross Holy Island’s tidal footpath.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

The trio were reported to be wading waist deep through the water on Pilgrims Way, a foot track running parallel to the road causeway linking Lindisfarne with the mainland.

Local Coastguard rescue teams and Seahouses inshore lifeboat were alerted at 1.39pm on Tuesday. High tide was 3.33pm and the nearby causeway was unsafe for vehicles from 1.3opm to 6.30pm.

Pilgrims Way linking Holy Island and the mainland.
Pilgrims Way linking Holy Island and the mainland.
While on passage, the lifeboat was cancelled by the Coastguard, as the walkers were safe.

Seahouses RNLI Volunteer Press Officer Ian Clayton said: “We ask walkers on the Pilgrims Way to heed the safe crossing times, as the tide can be an equal risk to them as it can be to motorists on the causeway itself, due to deep water and strong currents across the sands.”

A new campaign was launched earlier this month calling on walkers and motorists to be aware of safe crossing times.

