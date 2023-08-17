The trio were reported to be wading waist deep through the water on Pilgrims Way, a foot track running parallel to the road causeway linking Lindisfarne with the mainland.

Local Coastguard rescue teams and Seahouses inshore lifeboat were alerted at 1.39pm on Tuesday. High tide was 3.33pm and the nearby causeway was unsafe for vehicles from 1.3opm to 6.30pm.

Pilgrims Way linking Holy Island and the mainland.

While on passage, the lifeboat was cancelled by the Coastguard, as the walkers were safe.

Seahouses RNLI Volunteer Press Officer Ian Clayton said: “We ask walkers on the Pilgrims Way to heed the safe crossing times, as the tide can be an equal risk to them as it can be to motorists on the causeway itself, due to deep water and strong currents across the sands.”