Northumberland County Council, as part of its ‘Love it Like it’s Yours’ visitor management campaign, has joined forces with HM Coastguard and the RNLI to urge people not to cross the causeway outside of safe tide times.

Further measures are being implemented, including new signage to bolster the existing safe crossing times signs, visible on both sides of the causeway.

People can also access safe crossing times on the Northumberland County Council and Visit Northumberland websites, and add the times to their smartphone calendars.

HM Coastguard staff member Martin Lowe. Picture: Dan Prince

In addition, RNLI volunteers will also be on hand throughout the summer to advise drivers when it’s safe to cross.

Martin Lowe, HM Coastguard area commander, said: “We rescue people from the causeway all year around, but we definitely see the most incidents during the summer months, when we have lots of visitors to the island.

“It is very easy to get caught out, so you should always check the safe crossing times first and you should never drive over the causeway when water covers the road – tides do not come in and out in a straight line and you can easily find yourself surrounded and cut off from dry land.

“We understand it is inconvenient to have to wait for the tide to turn, but the alternative is much worse, and every year we rescue people who are discovering this firsthand.”

Nick Ayers, regional water safety lead at the RNLI, added: “It is disappointing to see that incidents on Holy Island continue to occur, despite our best efforts to raise awareness of the dangers.

“Our message to motorists visiting the island is ‘don’t chance it’ as you can’t outrun the North Sea. If the water has reached the causeway, do not attempt to cross it as it gets very deep around the centre of the crossing.”