Two fighting for life as patients airlifted following A1 crash involving combine harvester and four cars carrying adults and children
Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in an A1 crash near Shilbottle on Monday, August 26.
Two air ambulances landed on the A1 and three patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by air and further two by road.
Both adults and children have been rushed to hospital following the crash which involved four cars and a combine harvester.
Two patients have suffered life-threatening injuries – although it is not known whether the patients are adults or children at this stage.
One lane on the A1 northbound has been reopened but southbound remains closed for recovery work and an investigation – which is expected to take between four and six hours.
Diversions are in place but there are heavy delays in the area following two further crashes on the diversion routes.
A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.45pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 near Shilbottle involving a combine harvester and four cars.
“We dispatched four Hazardous Area Response Teams, an Ops Commander and five emergency ambulances.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We were assisted by two helicopters from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
“Three patients were transported to the RVI by air and two patients were taken by road.
“Two of the patients have suffered life-threatening injuries.”
Highways England tweeted: “Southbound traffic is being diverted onto the A1068 / B1337 to rejoin at Morpeth
“Northbound traffic is being diverted on the A697 / B6341 to Alnwick
“Not all local roads will be suitable for LGVs.”