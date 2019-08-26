Reports of crashes on diversion routes following serious collision involving combine harvester and four cars on A1
Motorists are facing delays on two diversion routes in place after a serious crash which has closed the A1 following reports of two more collisions.
There are reports than a lorry has overturned on the B6341 and another road traffic collision has taken place on the A697 – both diversion routes following the closure of the A1 northbound.
Five people have been taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a crash involving a combine harvester and four cars which were carrying both children and adults.
Diversion routes are in place after both carriageways on the A1 were closed following the crash.
One lane of the northbound carriageway has now been reopened but there are long traffic delays in the region.
Highways England tweeted: “We have received information that there is an RTC on the A697 and another on the B6341.
“The northbound carriageway is now open with a lane 2 closure in place. The southbound remains closed.”