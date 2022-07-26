Water dispensers are set to be installed at two of the train operator’s stations in Northumberland – Alnmouth and Hexham.

In total, 32 water dispensers are set to be installed at the train operator’s busiest stations across the country in the next few weeks, meaning almost half passengers at the rail operator’s stations will be able to take advantage of the new facilities.

The new dispensers have been given the go ahead after a successful trail at Bolton and Castleford stations. A further 19 will be installed early next year.

Water dispenser at Northern station

Each water dispenser has a hands-free sensor and will provide free chilled water to keep customers hydrated and reduce plastic waste.

Customers will be able to see how many times reusable bottles have been refilled thanks to a digital counter.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We want to provide our customers with unlimited free water refills and help them to stay hydrated, cut down on plastic pollution and save money.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this is a benefit for them and the environment.

Northern is working with key suppliers to reduce carbon emissions from the businesses supply chain as well as become efficient with its resources such as water, energy and fuel.