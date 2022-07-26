Road closure planned for safety works on Alnwick street following recent accidents

The painting of a zebra crossing and safety surface dressing on Victoria Terrace is pencilled in for August 26-31.

The works to be carried out by Northumberland County Council will include anti-skid buff, new road markings, resurfacing and line marking.

“I’m hoping this schedule is adhered to and that the long awaited scheme is completed at last,” said Cllr Gordon Castle.

Victoria Terrace in Alnwick.

“Road closure is unavoidable for this kind of work so non-residents should look to use the South Road into and out of Alnwick during the road closure.”

The street has become an increasingly popular link road between the town centre and the Willowburn Retail Park and Duchess’s Community High School.

Safety works have long been planned but the issue was put in the spotlight when Adam and Shayna Buckley had four vehicles written off in the space of 16 days after collisions outside their home in April.

The scheme was further delayed when the road was narrowed to reduce traffic speed which made it difficult for two large vehicles to pass each other. It has now been widened again.

Cllr Gordon Castle.

Works will be carried out between the junction with Greensfield Avenue and the junction with Swansfield Park Road between 9.30am and 3.30pm except for Saturday, August 27 when it will be from 8am to 1pm.

Cllr Castle added that works are unlikely to take place on the bank holiday Sunday and Monday.

Access will be maintained for residents and pedestrians.