Alnwick couple have four vehicles written off in 16 days after crashes outside their home

Adam and Shayna Buckley had four vehicles written off in the space of 16 days after collisions outside their home on Victoria Crescent.

But the mum and dad of four fear it could yet get much worse.

"Rather than wait until there is a fatality they should be doing something about it now,” said Adam.

The two collisions on Victoria Crescent.

Shayna suffered a crushed foot in the first incident on April 12 when a car crashed into Adam's work van as she and her mum, Caroline McKewon, were getting the children out of the car.

“Mam was thrown about six feet landing hard on her side and was knocked out for a few minutes,” said Shayna. “Good job it didn’t happen a few minutes earlier as it would have been a different story.”

Then, on April 27, lightning struck twice and a woman was treated for minor injuries.

"The girls were waiting at the window to get picked up to go to school when all we heard was a loud bang and a horn stuck on,” said Shayna.

Shayna Buckley.

"We had already replaced my car and Adam had a rental van and this time it was the opposite way. My car shunted into Adam’s rental van.

"Honestly you couldn’t make it up – four vehicles written off in 16 days!”

Victoria Crescent is an increasingly popular link road between the town centre and the Willowburn Retail Park and Duchess’s Community High School.

“The road is getting busier and busier since the new Duchess’s school was built and with all the new housing developments that have gone up,” said Adam.

“It’s a small road through a residential area and it’s getting much more dangerous.

"Is it going to take a fatality before something is done?

"The council need to be looking at putting in speed bumps or raised table tops or maybe even a camera to address the speed some cars are travelling at.”

Shayna added: “We need something like chicanes where cars need to give way to oncoming traffic.”