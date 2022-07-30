Trains disrupted between Alnmouth and Berwick due to electricity failure

National Rail confirmed a failure of electricity supply between the two stations at around 12.20pm, with 45-minute delays expected on trains at time of writing.

CrossCountry and LNER services are both affected, with the disruption currently forecast to last until around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A statement from National Rail said: “A failure of the electricity supply between Alnmouth and Berwick-upon-Tweed is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

"Trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 2.30pm. Check before you travel.”