Trains disrupted between Alnmouth and Berwick due to electricity failure

National Rail confirmed a failure of electricity supply between the two stations at around 12.20pm, with 45-minute delays expected on trains at time of writing.
CrossCountry and LNER services are both affected, with the disruption currently forecast to last until around 2.30pm on Saturday.
A statement from National Rail said: “A failure of the electricity supply between Alnmouth and Berwick-upon-Tweed is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.
"Trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 2.30pm. Check before you travel.”