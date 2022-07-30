Trains disrupted between Alnmouth and Berwick due to electricity failure

Disruptions to railway services between Alnmouth and Berwick upon Tweed are expected to last until around 2.30pm on Saturday, July 30.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 1:05 pm

National Rail confirmed a failure of electricity supply between the two stations at around 12.20pm, with 45-minute delays expected on trains at time of writing.

CrossCountry and LNER services are both affected, with the disruption currently forecast to last until around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A statement from National Rail said: “A failure of the electricity supply between Alnmouth and Berwick-upon-Tweed is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

"Trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 2.30pm. Check before you travel.”

