New train artwork celebrating the reopening of the Northumberland Line and the history of the local area has been unveiled by Northern.

Featuring depictions of local landmarks including Seaton Delaval Hall, Blyth Beach Huts and Woodhorn Colliery, the colourful vinyl was revealed during a ceremony at Ashington station.

It also includes football fans in Newcastle United and Sunderland colours, The Angel of the North and George Stephenson, the famous engineer from Northumberland who played a key role in the creation of the modern railway in 1875.

The Class 158 train, named The Northumbrian, will be seen by tens of thousands of people in the coming months as it covers hundreds of miles every day, while travelling along the Northumberland Line and other routes in the north of England.

Paul Henry and Alex Hornby of Northern with council leader Glen Sanderson, centre.

More than 400,000 journeys have been made on the 18-mile route between Ashington and Newcastle since it reopened in December, with services proving to be particularly popular during school holidays and weekends.

The train operator is now working to provide extra capacity from next month to meet demand, ensuring all Sunday services have four carriages.

Paul Henry, programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “Two hundred years after the birth of the modern railway in the North East, we created this fantastic artwork to celebrate another piece of history.

“The reopening of the Northumberland Line has had an enormous impact on the region, providing affordable and convenient transport to thousands of people.

The Class 158 train, named The Northumbrian.

“We will continue running a reliable service that connects local communities and allows people to explore the region, while preparing for the opening the remaining stations.”

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "How great that some of the most iconic images of our county and our region are being highlighted along our new line.

"The project is changing the lives of thousands of people and the fact extra carriages are being brought into service from next month is testament to its popularity.

"It's bringing about not just a change in travel, but a real boost to the economy and the future prospects of this part of Northumberland."

Stations in Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park are due to open later this year.