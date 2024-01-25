Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A1068 Fisher Lane’s southbound carriageway between the A1172 Station Road roundabout and the Foxton Mill roundabout had been closed since 7am on Monday, 22 January.

This was due to a black BMW 3 Series 335d and black Volkswagen Jetta separately crashing into a fallen tree on the road during Storm Isha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the VW driver was not injured in the crash, the BMW driver, a 26-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The A1068 Fisher Lane southbound carriageway had been closed since Monday. (Photo by Google)

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage of the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sergeant Ben Rutherford said: “Our officers are still keen to hear from any further witnesses, especially anyone who was travelling in the area on Monday and may have information to help us piece together what has happened.