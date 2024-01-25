Road in Cramlington reopens after four-day closure for Northumbria Police investigation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A1068 Fisher Lane’s southbound carriageway between the A1172 Station Road roundabout and the Foxton Mill roundabout had been closed since 7am on Monday, 22 January.
This was due to a black BMW 3 Series 335d and black Volkswagen Jetta separately crashing into a fallen tree on the road during Storm Isha.
Although the VW driver was not injured in the crash, the BMW driver, a 26-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage of the incident.
In a statement on Tuesday, Sergeant Ben Rutherford said: “Our officers are still keen to hear from any further witnesses, especially anyone who was travelling in the area on Monday and may have information to help us piece together what has happened.
“We are especially hoping to speak with motorists who have been driving on the A1068 Fisher Lane towards the Seaton Burn roundabout from midnight until 7am, and anyone else travelling in the area throughout that day who might have dashcam footage.”