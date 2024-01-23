Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police was called to the A1068 Fisher Lane, between the A1172 Station Road roundabout and the Foxton Mill roundabout, just before 7am on Monday, 22 January.

A black BMW 3 Series 335d and black Volkswagen Jetta travelling southbound had both, separately, hit a fallen tree during Storm Isha.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and although the VW driver is understood to not be injured, the BMW driver, a 26-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed after the crashes early on Monday morning. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A police investigation into the crash has been launched, and the force has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Police currently expect the road to be closed southbound between the two roundabouts until Friday, January 26 at the earliest.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford said: “Our officers are still keen to hear from any further witnesses, especially anyone who was travelling in the area on Monday and may have information to help us piece together what has happened.

“We are especially hoping to speak with motorists who have been driving on the A1068 Fisher Lane towards the Seaton Burn roundabout from midnight until 7am, and anyone else travelling in the area throughout that day who might have dashcam footage.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation.”

Sgt Rutherford added: “This was a serious incident that has left a young man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, and we will continue to support the man’s family in any way that we can.

“The road is expected to remain closed in the southbound direction further into this week, allowing officers to carry out enquiries in the area safely.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued patience and support during this time.”