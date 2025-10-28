Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash.

Police have appealed to the public for information after a collision in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, October 23, police received a report of a collision involving two cars on the A1068, near to the junction with West Chevington.

It is understood that a silver Vauxhall Astra has been travelling southbound when, for reasons to be established, it has collided with a silver Mercedes A Class at the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The woman, aged in her 20s, has since been discharged.

The driver of the Astra was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers from the Force’s Roads Policing Unit have today (Tuesday) appealed for further witnesses to come forward – as they look to trace a vehicle of interest.

It is understood that a white VW Golf had been travelling southbound on the A1068 at around 4.20pm near Hadston towards Widdrington – and may have saw what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the VW Golf, as well as those with information and footage, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20251023-0718