Customers planning to use Northumberland Line services over the Easter weekend have been warned to check for closures before they travel.

The line will be closed due to engineering works from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21 – meaning there will be no services running between Ashington and Newcastle. Northern will be running rail replacement services for customers while the line is shut.

Detailed journey times are available on online journey planners as well as the Northern app and website. For more information about the project, including road diversionary routes, please click here.

The line, connecting Newcastle to Ashington, reopened to passengers in December for the first time in 60 years, thanks to a £298.5m project involving the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Northumberland County Council and Northern.

Further stations along the Northumberland line include: Manors, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, and Northumberland Park. Proving to be extremely popular, the line is expected to reach 250,000 passengers by Easter.