Northumberland Line Easter weekend closure: no trains between Ashington and Newcastle

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Customers planning to use Northumberland Line services over the Easter weekend have been warned to check for closures before they travel.

The line will be closed due to engineering works from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21 – meaning there will be no services running between Ashington and Newcastle. Northern will be running rail replacement services for customers while the line is shut.

Detailed journey times are available on online journey planners as well as the Northern app and website. For more information about the project, including road diversionary routes, please click here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The line, connecting Newcastle to Ashington, reopened to passengers in December for the first time in 60 years, thanks to a £298.5m project involving the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Northumberland County Council and Northern.

No trains will run between Ashington and Newcastle over the Easter weekend.No trains will run between Ashington and Newcastle over the Easter weekend.
No trains will run between Ashington and Newcastle over the Easter weekend.

Further stations along the Northumberland line include: Manors, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, and Northumberland Park. Proving to be extremely popular, the line is expected to reach 250,000 passengers by Easter.

Related topics:AshingtonNorthumberlandNewcastleNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice