The 415, between Morpeth and Alnwick, will run three journeys in each direction every Saturday and the 460, between Ellingham and Alnwick, will run two journeys each way every Saturday.

The 415 route goes via Felton, Swarland, and Newton on the Moor, and the journeys have been timetabled to allow connections with A1 express services between Morpeth and Newcastle.

Local campaign group Swarland and Newton Action on Climate had been calling for the service since 2022.

Two new bus routes will be introduced on Saturday. (Photo by National World)

The group’s vice chair Carolyn Letts said: “It has been many years since local residents had a bus service.

"The new route will make it possible for people to leave their cars at home on a Saturday and take the bus into Morpeth or Alnwick to get their shopping, meet friends, or have lunch.

"We are grateful to officers from Northumberland County Council who have been very supportive throughout the process.

"We are hoping that it will be possible to add a weekday service later in the year.”

The 460 route goes via Rennington, Rock, and Christon Bank.

Both services are being funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan and involve Arriva working with Northumberland County Council.

The first services will run on Saturday, March 30, and timetables are available here.

Sunday’s timetable change also involved timing adjustments to the 43, 308, X7, X8, and X21 services that do not impact general frequencies.