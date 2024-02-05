Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been drawn up for a limited Saturday bus service for the villages of Ellingham, Christon Bank, Rock and Rennington.

It is hoped the circular 460 service will be up and running from March 30.

It will be the first time some of the villages have had a bus service in many years.

Cllr Wendy Pattison.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, Longhoughton ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “This means that residents without any transport can go into Alnwick every Saturday morning to get their shopping, have lunch, or enjoy a walk around Alnwick and be able come back home by bus mid to late afternoon.

"To say I'm delighted is beyond words and hoping very much for a packed bus on Saturday, March 30.

"Things like this are the main reason why I wanted to become a county councillor so that I could help my local communities and I feel absolutely delighted that this bus service has now come to fruition.”

A draft timetable has been drawn up by senior transport programme officers indicating calls at Ellingham Pack Horse Inn (11.27am), Christon Bank phone box (11.40am), Rock, Church Road, (11.52am), Rennington, Horse Shoes Inn (11.56am) and Denwick, Woodlea (12.01pm), arriving at Alnwick bus station at 12.09pm.

In reverse, it would leave Alnwick at 3.16pm, calling at Denwick (3.24pm), Rennington (3.29pm), Rock (3.33pm), Christon Bank (3.45pm) and Ellingham (3.59pm).