New rail timetable customer roadshows coming to Alnmouth and Morpeth

Rail industry staff are coming to Alnmouth and Morpeth stations to raise awareness of changes to the East Coast Main Line timetable.

The timings of almost all trains calling at Alnmouth and Morpeth will change from December 14.

Customers at both Alnmouth and Morpeth will benefit from greater regional connectivity, thanks to an increase in TransPennine Express services.

Some journey times on LNER trains to and from Alnmouth will improve, as services from London to Alnmouth are set to become 10 to 15 minutes quicker.

An LNER Azuma passes along the East Coast Main Line.

Rail industry representatives will be sharing key information and will be on hand to answer questions between 8am and 4pm at Alnmouth Station on 29 October, and 7am to 2pm at Morpeth Station on 30 October.

The ‘pop up’ stand can be found next to the waiting room at Alnmouth railway station, and by the ticket office at Morpeth railway station.

The new timetable can be viewed here.