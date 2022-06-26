Motorcyclist killed in collision on A698 in Northumberland - police launch appeal for witnesses

Northumbria Police has launched a witness appeal after the fatal incident on Saturday, June 25.

The force received a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle on the A698 Wideopen Plantation Junction shortly after 2pm.

Emergency services found a male motorcyclist on the road, but the 69-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal collision on Saturday, June 25.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, police confirmed, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The force is calling for any witnesses – especially anyone who might have dashcam footage – to get in touch and assist with inquiries.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, issued a statement appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision to come forward.

He said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this time.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we’re asking for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have some information that could help our inquiries.

“We also ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened."