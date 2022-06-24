Northumberland County Council planners had recommended that members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council refuse permission for the Craster Arms’ to keep its “garden pods” and outdoor bar installed during the coronavirus crisis.

The council’s heritage officer felt the development would cause harm to the grade II listed building that would not be outweighed by the benefits it would bring.

But the decision sparked a campaign in Beadnell and beyond, with hundreds of patrons from far and wide voicing their support.

Michael Dawson, owner of The Craster Arms in Beadnell.

Several members of the public also attended Thurday’s planning meeting to see the verdict announced.

Speaking at the meeting, Beadnell Parish Council chairman Geoff Martindale said: “The parish council agreed unanimously to support the application. Out of 29 neighbours notified there were no objections.

“Hospitality businesses are under extreme pressure and the cabins allow the garden to be used even in winter.”

Speaking on behalf of the application, Corrina Scott Roy added that the pub had become the “heart of the village” and described how one person had said it was the only place her vulnerable mother felt safe to dine after the pandemic, adding: “It would be a shame to isolate vulnerable elderly people again.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, member for Alnwick, proposed the application be approved.

He said: “There is a community here telling us there is a benefit, from the church to the parish council. I’m inclined to believe there is a community benefit and it is less than substantial harm.”

Clle Jeff Watson, Amble West with Warkworth, however argued that the proposals should be turned down.

He said: “We all know that Covid still lingers with us, but it’s going away and we have got to get back to normal.

“The justification is for shelter but they couldn’t go inside the pub then – they can now. I think they look out of place, I think it takes away from it all.”