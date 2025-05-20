Elderly woman hit by car near Berwick retail park as Northumbria Police appeal for witnesses

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th May 2025, 10:44 BST
Police appeal for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was hit by a car in a Northumberland.

Shortly before 10.55am on Saturday, May 17, police received a report via the ambulance service of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Northumberland Road, near to Tweedbank Retail Park in Berwick.

It was understood the driver of a red Suzuki Celerio had been travelling northbound when, for reasons to be established, they have struck a female pedestrian on the road.

Emergency services attended and the woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Northumberland Road, Berwick.placeholder image
Northumberland Road, Berwick.

She remains there for treatment in a stable condition and her next of kin have been informed.

The driver involved remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with the investigation.

Part of the road was closed around four-and-a-half hours to allow officers to carry out enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They recognise this is a busy shopping area and are especially keen to hear from anyone with further CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250517-0371

