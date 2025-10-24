CrossCountry customers in Northumberland are being warned of significant travel disruption from a planned day of industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday, November 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on many routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual due to the planned strike by RMT members at CrossCountry.

Limited CrossCountry services will operate between Edinburgh and Newcastle and other city routes such as Manchester and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No CrossCountry services will operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow or Aberdeen, and Birmingham to Leicester, Peterborough, Cambridge and Stansted Airport, among other locations.

A CrossCountry train.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on November 1 should check the CrossCountry website/app before they travel for the latest news and advice.