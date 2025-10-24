CrossCountry customers in Northumberland advised of significant disruption in planned day of strike action
All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on many routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual due to the planned strike by RMT members at CrossCountry.
Limited CrossCountry services will operate between Edinburgh and Newcastle and other city routes such as Manchester and Birmingham.
No CrossCountry services will operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow or Aberdeen, and Birmingham to Leicester, Peterborough, Cambridge and Stansted Airport, among other locations.
Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”
Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on November 1 should check the CrossCountry website/app before they travel for the latest news and advice.